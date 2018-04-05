Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Game-time call Thursday
Teague (knee) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Teague is still considered questionable, but he'll test out the knee during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. Along with Teague, Jimmy Butler (knee) has been upgraded to a game-time call, so the Timberwolves are nearing a return to full strength at the right time with the playoffs arriving in just over a week. Tyus Jones should get the call in Teague's place if he's ultimately ruled out a second straight game.
