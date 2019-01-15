Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Game-time decision Tuesday
Teague (ankle) participated in shootaround but is still a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Teague also went through a full practice Monday, so it seems very unlikely that the point guard will be held out of Tuesday's contest, but his status will still need to be confirmed prior to tip-off.
