Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Gets green light
Teague (ankle) is available for Monday's game against Phoenix.
Teague will continue to play through a bit of ankle soreness, though it didn't appear to impact his play Sunday, scoring 12 points over 24 minutes of action.
