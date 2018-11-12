Teague (knee) went through shootaround Monday morning, reports.

Teague has been shelved for the last seven games with a bruised knee, but he was a full participant in shootaround Monday morning, leaving open the possibility that he could return to action later in the day against the Nets. Considering Teague was listed as "out" on the Wolves' initial injury report, it seems rather unlikely that he'll play Monday, but at the very least it appears he's nearing a return. If Teague is ultimately held out, his next chance to play would come Wednesday against New Orleans.