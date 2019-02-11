Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Good to go Monday
Teague (foot) is available to play Monday against the Clippers.
As expected, Teague is good to go Monday after entering the day with a probable tag. The point guard returned from an eight-game absence over the weekend, tallying 12 points, five assists and four rebounds in 17 minutes of action. While nothing is confirmed at this point, Teague should be in line for a slight uptick in minutes in his second game back.
