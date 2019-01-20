Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Good to go Sunday
Teague has been cleared to play and will start Sunday against Phoenix, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Teague was listed as questionable a few hours before tip due to an illness, but it appears he feels good enough to take the court. He's expected to take on his usual workload, especially with Minnesota thin at point guard.
