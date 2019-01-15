Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Good to go Tuesday

Teague (ankle) will play Tuesday against the 76ers.

As expected, a balky ankle won't prevent Teague from assuming his regular spot in the starting lineup Tuesday. Over his last five games, the point guard is averaging 12.0 points, 8.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 27 minutes.

