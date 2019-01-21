Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Hands out eight assists in win

Teague totaled four points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, and five rebounds in 24 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 win over the Suns.

Teague had been listed as questionable due to an illness but ultimately gave it a go. While the 30-year-old veteran is contributing his lowest scoring average since his sophomore season (2010-11) and only had a worse field-goal percentage as a rookie, he is dishing out a career-best 8.1 assists per game through 31 appearances here in 2018-19.