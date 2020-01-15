Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Hands out five assists Monday

Teague posted six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 117-104 loss to the Thunder.

Teague continues to come off the bench for the Timberwolves, facilitating with the second unit. While his performances can be relatively erratic, he's still a solid option for fantasy owners in need of some assists and free-throw percentage. Teague has 12 performances this season where he's racked up five or more assists in fewer than 30 minutes. Plus, he ranks 16th in the NBA in assist percentage (33.2) and 20th in free-throw percentage (86.6).