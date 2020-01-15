Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Hands out five assists Monday
Teague posted six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 117-104 loss to the Thunder.
Teague continues to come off the bench for the Timberwolves, facilitating with the second unit. While his performances can be relatively erratic, he's still a solid option for fantasy owners in need of some assists and free-throw percentage. Teague has 12 performances this season where he's racked up five or more assists in fewer than 30 minutes. Plus, he ranks 16th in the NBA in assist percentage (33.2) and 20th in free-throw percentage (86.6).
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Limited in return Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Available Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be game-time call•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Officially out Thursday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...