Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Hands out nine dimes in loss

Teague totaled five points (1-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 loss to New Orleans.

Teague slid back into the starting lineup Wednesday with Jarrett Culver (illness) a late scratch. Teague had been playing well prior to this but struggled in what was a disappointing loss. The nine assists somewhat salvaged the line for Teague, although it was still one of his poorer performances. He is likely to move back to the bench as soon as Culver is feeling better and that might not be a bad thing for his fantasy value.