Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Hands out season-high 14 assists in Wednesday's win
Teague totaled 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Pelicans.
Teague finished with a season high in assists while notching his second straight double-double. After missing seven consecutive games with a knee injury, Teague returned to the lineup with a sterling performance in Monday's win over the Nets, in which he compiled 24 points, 11 dimes, three steals, and one board in 35 minutes. With Derrick Rose (knee) now bothered by the injury bug, Teague could be relied on heavily once again during Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, especially if Rose remains sidelined.
