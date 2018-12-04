Teague had 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 103-91 victory over Houston.

Teague continues to have a nice run of games, scoring in double-digits for the fifth time in his last six games. During that span, he is also averaging 7.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game. Those are certainly not going to win you your fantasy league but the consistency is nice and as long as he remains healthy, the playing time is clearly going to be there.