Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Helped to locker room

Teague was helped to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Nuggets with an apparent left leg injury, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Specifics of the injury remain unclear at this point, but Teague appeared to be in some serious pain after having his left leg rolled up on during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's tilt. He had 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes before suffering the injury with less than a minute remaining in regulation. More should be known about the injury once he's further evaluated following Wednesday's contest. If he's forced to miss extended time, Tyus Jones would likely slide into the starting lineup in his place.