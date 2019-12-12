Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Impresses off bench

Teague had 32 points (11-16 FG, 4-4 3PT, 6-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 127-116 loss against the Jazz.

The move to the bench seems to have sparked something in Teague, as he tied his season-high mark for points in this one, and he is currently averaging 15.4 points per game while shooting 56.5 percent from deep over his last eight games, a span where he has made just one start. He is not expected to be in the starting unit Friday against the Clippers, but he should log enough minutes to be worthy of a fantasy spot on most formats.