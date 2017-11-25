Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Late scratch Friday
Teague is a late scratch for Friday's game against the Heat due to right Achilles soreness.
With Teague out, the team will seemingly have to rely on Tyus Jones and Aaron Brooks to play point guard. At the moment, the seriousness of Teague's injury is unknown, but the fact that it's being listed as just "soreness" is encouraging. More word on the injury should emerge in the following days. He should be considered day-to-day until that happens.
