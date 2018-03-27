Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Leads team with 25 points
Teague had 25 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 101-93 loss to Memphis.
Teague had a nice bounce-back game Monday after a dismal showing in his last outing. Despite the strong effort, the Timberwolves suffered a devastating loss to the lowly Grizzlies. The Timberwolves now sit in the eighth seed out West and every game is a must-win. Teague should continue to log heavy minutes and hopefully deliver some nice fantasy lines for his owners.
