Teague collected 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-104 victory over the Bulls.

Teague joined the support crew Saturday, leading the team with 25 points. Everyone stepped up to fill the void left by Jimmy Butler (knee), and it looks as though no one player is going to benefit from the additional playing time. Jamal Crawford (19 points on 6-of-11 shooting) also stepped up as the Wolves recorded a much-needed victory. Teague should be called upon to facilitate the offense a bit more, boosting his assists numbers over the final few weeks of the season.