Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Limited at practice
Teague (foot) went through parts of Monday's practice, Dane Moore of 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis reports.
Teague has seemingly been banged up for most of the season, with a sore foot most recently keeping him out of the team's last six contests. The hope is that he'll be able to get back on the floor sometime in the near future, but his status is very much clouded for Tuesday's matchup with the Grizzlies.
