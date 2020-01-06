Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Limited in return Sunday

Teague amassed just five points, five assists, one rebound and one steal in 17 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 victory over the Cavaliers.

Teague was back in the lineup after missing two straight games with a knee injury. He may have been on a minutes' restriction, something that could continue for at least the next few games. Shabazz Napier has been fantastic as the starting point guard and Teague is not a part of the long-term plans for the Timberwolves. Teague is still a hold in 12-team leagues until his exact role manifests.