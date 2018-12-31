Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Listed as doubtful Monday
Teague (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Teague is trending towards missing an eighth consecutive game as he continues to battle an ankle injury. Derrick Rose (ankle) is also unlikely to play Monday, leaving Tyus Jones to step in as the primary point guard and Jerryd Bayless as his backup.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Won't play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Still doubtful•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to remain out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Listed out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Still 'days away' from return•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out at least seven days•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...