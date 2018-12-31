Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Listed as doubtful Monday

Teague (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Teague is trending towards missing an eighth consecutive game as he continues to battle an ankle injury. Derrick Rose (ankle) is also unlikely to play Monday, leaving Tyus Jones to step in as the primary point guard and Jerryd Bayless as his backup.

