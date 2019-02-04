Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Listed as doubtful

Teague (foot) is considered doubtful to play Tuesday against the Grizzlies.

While Teague was able to take part in portions of Monday's practice, he's still nursing a sore left foot and is on course to miss a seventh consecutive game. With Tyus Jones and Derrick Rose already ruled out, expect the Wolves to once again turn to veteran Jerryd Bayless for heavy minutes, with Josh Okogie and Isaiah Canaan also in line for increased roles.