Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Listed as probable starter Tuesday
Teague (Achilles) is listed as the team's probable starter at point guard for Tuesday's game against the Wizards but should still be considered a game-time decision, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Teague has missed the team's past two games while nursing Achilles soreness. That has opened up time for Tyus Jones to run point, averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 rebounds per game in the process. Though it appears Teague is trending towards playing Tuesday, his status will likely not be confirmed until he tests the Achilles out in pre-game warmups. The situation as a whole makes him a risky DFS option.
