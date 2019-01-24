Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Listed as questionable for Thursday

Teague (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

After sitting out of Minnesota's last game on Tuesday, Teague hinted that his foot injury could cause him to miss multiple games. More information should come out on his status following the team's shootaround on Thursday morning. If Teague is unable to go, Derrick Rose will likely continue to start with Jerryd Bayless as his backup.

