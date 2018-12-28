Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Listed out Friday
Teague (ankle) won't play Friday against the Hawks.
Teague continues to battle back from a left ankle injury, although he's in line to miss his sixth straight contest. Derrick Rose will likely get the start and Tyus Jones will serve as the backup point guard until Teague returns.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Still 'days away' from return•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out at least seven days•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out vs. San Antonio•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be out "a few days"•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out again Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Active but won't play•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...