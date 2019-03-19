Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Listed out Tuesday

Teague (foot) is listed is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Teague is slated to miss his fourth straight as he continues to deal with left foot inflammation. With backup guard Derrick Rose doubtful, Tyus Jones will likely start once again. Teague should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

