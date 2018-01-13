Teague recorded 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and four steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 118-108 win over the Knicks.

Teague continues to get his sea legs back after a seven-game absence. While he still struggled with his shot he did make some nifty defensive contributions with four steals, his second-best total of the season. It should only be a matter of a few games before we start to see Teague back to his usual stat lines, where he has double-double potential due to his 7.1 assists average this season.