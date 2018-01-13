Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Logs eight assists and four steals in win
Teague recorded 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and four steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 118-108 win over the Knicks.
Teague continues to get his sea legs back after a seven-game absence. While he still struggled with his shot he did make some nifty defensive contributions with four steals, his second-best total of the season. It should only be a matter of a few games before we start to see Teague back to his usual stat lines, where he has double-double potential due to his 7.1 assists average this season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will play, start Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Warming up with intent to play•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be game-time call Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Could play Wednesday vs. OKC•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Dealing with Grade 1 MCL sprain•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...