Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Logs just 19 minutes in loss

Teague provided two points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and one steal across 19 minutes in the Timberwolves' 140-128 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.

It was precipitous drop in production for Teague after he'd double-doubled just one night earlier versus the Knicks. The veteran point guard ceded plenty of minutes to Derrick Rose, who was exponentially more effective while racking up a team-high 23 points. Occasional clunkers like these are par for the course for Teague, but the 30-year-old still remains a serviceable mid-tier source of points that's supplementing an offensive downturn this season with a career-high 8.1 assists per contest.