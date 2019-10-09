Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Minimal action in preseason loss

Teague tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 12 minutes during the Timberwolves' 111-106 preseason loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Like the majority of the starting five, Teague saw a modest amount of action in the preseason opener. The veteran point guard is playing the 2019-20 campaign on his player option, and he'll look for much better health than during a 2018-19 season when he played a career-low 42 games while dealing with foot, ankle and knee injuries.