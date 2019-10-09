Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Minimal action in preseason loss
Teague tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 12 minutes during the Timberwolves' 111-106 preseason loss to the Suns on Tuesday.
Like the majority of the starting five, Teague saw a modest amount of action in the preseason opener. The veteran point guard is playing the 2019-20 campaign on his player option, and he'll look for much better health than during a 2018-19 season when he played a career-low 42 games while dealing with foot, ankle and knee injuries.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Exercises player option•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Underwent successful ankle procedure•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out for remainder of season•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Won't play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Listed out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out again Sunday•
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.