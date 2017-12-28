Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: MRI shows no structural damage
An MRI on Teague's injured knee showed a sprain, but no structural damage, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He's out indefinitely.
It's hard to predict a timetable for Teague's return based on this report, but it sounds like he's avoided a worst-case scenario for his injury. Teague was helped to the locker room during Wednesday's game after having his left leg rolled up on by Gary Harris during the fourth quarter. Tyus Jones shoulde see a significant uptick in playing time while Teague is out.
