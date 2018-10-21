Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Nearly double-doubles in loss
Teague tallied 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 140-136 loss to the Mavericks.
In terms of consistency and production, Teague might be the best option for Minnesota right now. As he enters his second year with the Timberwolves, he's expected to meet and possibly exceed the 14.2 point, 7.0 assist average that he enjoyed last season. In the first two games, he's gone a perfect 11-for-11 from the charity stripe and is shooting 55 percent from the floor. While Teague can occasionally experience a down night, he should be the portrait of consistency for fantasy owners, and a great booster of free-throw percentage in roto leagues.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Records team-high 27 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Drops 17 points in Loss to OKC•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 17 points in Game Five loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Terrible in Game 4 loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Efficient 23 points in home win•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Runs into foul trouble in Game 2•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...