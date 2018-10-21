Teague tallied 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 140-136 loss to the Mavericks.

In terms of consistency and production, Teague might be the best option for Minnesota right now. As he enters his second year with the Timberwolves, he's expected to meet and possibly exceed the 14.2 point, 7.0 assist average that he enjoyed last season. In the first two games, he's gone a perfect 11-for-11 from the charity stripe and is shooting 55 percent from the floor. While Teague can occasionally experience a down night, he should be the portrait of consistency for fantasy owners, and a great booster of free-throw percentage in roto leagues.