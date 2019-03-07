Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Nears double-double in loss

Teague amassed 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Detroit.

Teague finished with a strong line in what was otherwise a forgettable game for the Timberwolves. The veteran guard's struggled with injuries all season, but has now scored in double-figures in each of his past four games and is averaging 8.3 assists over that span. If he can stay healthy, Teague provides solid value with his ability score, distribute and rack up modest contributions in both rebounds and assists.