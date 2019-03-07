Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Nears double-double in loss
Teague amassed 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Detroit.
Teague finished with a strong line in what was otherwise a forgettable game for the Timberwolves. The veteran guard's struggled with injuries all season, but has now scored in double-figures in each of his past four games and is averaging 8.3 assists over that span. If he can stay healthy, Teague provides solid value with his ability score, distribute and rack up modest contributions in both rebounds and assists.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Efficient double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Solid in return from injury•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will start Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...