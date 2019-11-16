Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Notches double-double Friday
Teague amassed 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists, rebounds and a block in 28 minutes during Friday's loss to Washington.
An off-night shooting aside, Teague was able to notch his second double-double of the season. In his two games since returning from an extended absence due to an illness, Teague's averaging 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 rebounds in 25.5 minutes. Like Robert Covington, Teague is seeing significantly fewer minutes this year, likely in an effort by coach Ryan Saunders to prevent wear-and-tear on his older players. While the move will likely have benefits throughout the season, it lowers Teague's fantasy ceiling slightly as he's seeing just 26.3 minutes per game on average.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Starting Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Probable for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 18 points in return•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 18 points in return•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Returning to action Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.