Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Nursing ankle issue

Teague is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Phoenix due to left ankle inflammation, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Teague was initially on the injury report due to illness, although he now appears to be battling through an ankle injury. His status for Tuesday's tilt remains up in the air, and an update on his availability should be expected closer to tipoff.

