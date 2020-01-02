Play

Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Officially out Thursday

Teague (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

Teague is dealing with a sprained right knee and will remain sidelined for a second consecutive game as a result. In his absence, Shabazz Napier should handle the majority of point guard duties. Teague's next chance to play comes Sunday in Cleveland.

More News
Our Latest Stories