Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Officially out Wednesday
Teague (ankle) is officially out Wednesday against the Celtics, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Teague was initially questionable for the contest, but he was quickly downgraded to doubtful and then out after struggling during morning shootaround. With both him and Derrick Rose (ankle) out, Tyus Jones should continue seeing increased run.
