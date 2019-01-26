Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out again Friday
Teague has officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Jazz.
With Teague, Derrick Rose (ankle), and Tyus Jones (ankle) all sidelined Friday, the Timberwolves will be shorthanded at point guard. Jerryd Bayless will presumably see a relatively healthy workload as a result, with Jared Terrell possibly seeing some minutes too. Teague will now set his sights on a possible return Monday in a rematch against the Jazz.
