Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out again Saturday

Teague (foot) will be inactive for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

It's unfortunate news for Teague yet again as he has been sidelined with left foot soreness since Jan. 22, a span of what will be six games. With teammate Tyus Jones (ankle) also listed as out, Derrick Rose, if he's able to play, will likely see a large role at point guard during Saturday's contest against Denver. Teague's next chance at returning to the lineup will be Tuesday at Memphis.