Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out again Sunday
Teague (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
This will be Teague's third straight absence while he battles left foot inflammation. Tyus Jones will get the start at point guard with Derrick Rose (elbow) also out.
