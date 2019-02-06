Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out again Tuesday

Teague (foot) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's tilt versus the Grizzlies.

The absence will mark Teague's seventh consecutive game missed. He drew a doubtful designation for Tuesday's game after getting some work in at Monday's practice. Still, he will now have to set his sights on a potential return Thursday against the Magic.

