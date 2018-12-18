Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out again Wednesday
Coach Tom Thibodeau said Teague (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Pistons, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Despite being active, Teague was held out of Monday's game against the Kings due to left ankle inflammation. While the issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, the Timberwolves will play it safe and give Teague the next three days to recover before potentially returning for Friday's game against the Spurs. Derrick Rose and Tyus Jones should once again benefit from Teague's absence.
