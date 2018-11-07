Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out again Wednesday
Teague (knee) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers.
Teague will miss his fifth consecutive game due to a bruised knee. Tyrus Jones will presumably continue starting for him, while Derrick Rose should keep seeing increased run as well. His next chance to return will be Friday against the Kings.
