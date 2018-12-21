Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out at least seven days
Teague (ankle) will be held out for at least another seven-to-10 days, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Teague has missed the last two contests as a result of his lingering left ankle injury and will be sidelined for a minimum of a week to help him recover, coach Tom Thibodeau said. It may end up talking a longer time to recover as the Timberwolves appear to be extra-cautious in brining back their starting point guard. With Teague out for at least the next two games, Derrick Rose will likely continue to get the starting nod.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...