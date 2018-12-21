Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out at least seven days

Teague (ankle) will be held out for at least another seven-to-10 days, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Teague has missed the last two contests as a result of his lingering left ankle injury and will be sidelined for a minimum of a week to help him recover, coach Tom Thibodeau said. It may end up talking a longer time to recover as the Timberwolves appear to be extra-cautious in brining back their starting point guard. With Teague out for at least the next two games, Derrick Rose will likely continue to get the starting nod.