Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out for remainder of season
Teague (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.
Teague has been sidelined over the past four games after reaggravating a foot injury that he originally suffered in December. Teague received an injection designed to treat chronic inflammation on Tuesday, and the point guard will wear a boot and is scheduled to be reevaluated in three weeks. Teague will end the year having played just 42 games -- the fewest of his career. In 30.1 minutes, he averaged 12.1 points, 8.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal. For the rest of the season, Tyus Jones should see an increased role.
