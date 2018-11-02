Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out Friday
Teague (knee) is out Friday at Golden State, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Teague has been dealing with a bruised knee since dropping 22 points back on Oct. 20 and will remain out against the Warriors on Friday. The severity of the injury remains uknown however but there's still a chance Teague could return in time for Sunday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out with knee bruise Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Nearly double-doubles in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Records team-high 27 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Drops 17 points in Loss to OKC•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Scores 17 points in Game Five loss•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...