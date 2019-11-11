Play

Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out Monday

Teague (illness) won't play Monday against Detroit, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Teague hasn't taken the court since Nov. 4 against Milwaukee, and he's set to miss his fourth straight matchup Monday due to illness. Jarrett Culver figures to draw another start at point guard in his stead.

