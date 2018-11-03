Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out Sunday vs. Portland
Teague (knee) is out Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
Teague will miss a third straight contest while recovering from a bruised knee, and his next chance to take the floor arrives Monday against the Clippers. With Derrick Rose (knee) questionable, Tyus Jones may end up with a ton of minutes at point guard Sunday.
