Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out Sunday

Teague (foot) won't play Sunday against the Jazz.

Teague will miss a fourth straight contest Sunday as he continues to nurse left foot soreness. With Tyus Jones (ankle) also out and Derrick Rose (ankle) questionable, the Wolves could be especially thin in the backcourt. If all three players are sidelined, Jerryd Bayless would presumably earn a second straight start.

