Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out Sunday
Teague (foot) won't play Sunday against the Jazz.
Teague will miss a fourth straight contest Sunday as he continues to nurse left foot soreness. With Tyus Jones (ankle) also out and Derrick Rose (ankle) questionable, the Wolves could be especially thin in the backcourt. If all three players are sidelined, Jerryd Bayless would presumably earn a second straight start.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out again Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Deemed questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Ruled out vs. Lakers•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Expresses pessimism about injury•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out Tuesday•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....