Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out Thursday

Teague (foot) won't play Thursday against Utah, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Teague was listed as a game-time call due to inflammation in his left foot, but he's slated to miss his second straight contest. With Derrick Rose (elbow) also out, Tyus Jones and Jerryd Bayless are in line to take over ball-handling duties for the Timberwolves.

More News
Our Latest Stories