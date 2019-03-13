Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out Tuesday

Teague (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's tilt against the the Nuggets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Both Teague and Derrick Rose (shoulder) are ruled out, so expect a heavy dosage of Tyus Jones, while Jerryd Bayless should get the reserve point guard minutes. Teague was a surprising addition to the injury report Tuesday, so the injury is not considered serious. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against the Jazz.