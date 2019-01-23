Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Out Tuesday
Teague (foot) is out Tuesday against the Suns, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Wolves have clarified that Teague is nursing left foot soreness, as opposed to the originally reported ankle soreness. With Teague sidelined, Derrick Rose will presumably start and see extra ballhandling responsibilities.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Nursing ankle issue•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Hands out eight assists in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Good to go Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable with illness•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Turns in average outing•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.